Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 6.25% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $48,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $792.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

