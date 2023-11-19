Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.35.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TECK.B
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.