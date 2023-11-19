Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.35.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.85. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$42.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

