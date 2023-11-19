Carlson Capital L P Acquires New Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,545. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

