Carlson Capital L P Cuts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 42.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TopBuild by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 59.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.48. 278,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.05. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $145.08 and a twelve month high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.