Carlson Capital L P Invests $528,000 in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,019.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,838. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 215.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

