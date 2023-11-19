Carlson Capital L P Lowers Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137,101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 312,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $105.79.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.