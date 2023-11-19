Carlson Capital L P Sells 15,000 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 13.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 513,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,946,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,109 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 301.5% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 587,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Galapagos Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 79,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,856. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Galapagos Profile

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.