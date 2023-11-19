Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

