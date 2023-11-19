Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

INTC stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

