Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 336 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $432.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $434.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

