Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 3.3% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.07. 3,438,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,409. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.52. The company has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

