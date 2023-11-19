CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAVA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CAVA opened at $34.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $27,229,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

