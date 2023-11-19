Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 544 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,269,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,543. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $342.75 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.24 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

