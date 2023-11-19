Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WPM opened at $45.73 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.