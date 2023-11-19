Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

CMCM opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

