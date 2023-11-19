Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 11,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 369,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,077,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.74 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $272.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.