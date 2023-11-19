Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Children’s Place stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85. Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

