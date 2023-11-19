Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 939,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,398 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $180,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $222.63. 1,503,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,378. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average is $202.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

