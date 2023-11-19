Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $41,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $547.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $557.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

