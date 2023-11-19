Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,223,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,351 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Cisco Systems worth $323,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 332,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 34,093 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 32,337,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,418,748. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

