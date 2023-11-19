CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stake Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,045 shares during the period. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.68% of CNH Industrial worth $130,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 95,024,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,106,000 after buying an additional 3,632,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,701,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $265,843,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,577,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.34. 11,775,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,456. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

