Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Comcast by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 0.0 %

CMCSA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,386,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,709. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

