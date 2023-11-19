Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,667,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $52,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 434,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 593,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 407,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $32.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

