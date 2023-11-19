Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $51.11 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.74% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $51,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 155.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.29. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

