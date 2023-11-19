Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 22,448 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.03.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $105.96 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The firm has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

