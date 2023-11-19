Comparing eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) & Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) and eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expedia Group and eDreams ODIGEO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 2 10 10 0 2.36 eDreams ODIGEO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expedia Group presently has a consensus price target of $129.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than eDreams ODIGEO.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $11.67 billion 1.62 $352.00 million $5.57 24.48 eDreams ODIGEO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Expedia Group and eDreams ODIGEO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than eDreams ODIGEO.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and eDreams ODIGEO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group 6.70% 31.95% 4.44% eDreams ODIGEO N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Expedia Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expedia Group beats eDreams ODIGEO on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise. The company's brand portfolio also comprises Expedia Partner Solutions, that offers private label and co-branded products through third-party websites; and Egencia that provides travel services to businesses and corporate customers. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. Further, the company provides loyalty programs, hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations, and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers, that includes travel agencies, tour operators, travel supplier direct websites and call centers, consolidators and wholesalers of travel products and services, online portals and search websites, travel metasearch websites, mobile travel applications, and social media websites, as well as traditional consumer ecommerce and group buying websites. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About eDreams ODIGEO

(Get Free Report)

eDreams ODIGEO S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance. eDreams ODIGEO S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.