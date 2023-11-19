Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,138.00.

Compass Group Stock Performance

About Compass Group

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

