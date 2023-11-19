Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

