Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTS

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

CTS stock opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.06. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03. The firm has a market cap of C$819.68 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.