CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

CRMD stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $219.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,183.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

