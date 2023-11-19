CorMedix’s (CRMD) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRMD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CorMedix Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CorMedix

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.98. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,183.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

