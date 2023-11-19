CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.