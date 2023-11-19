Critical Comparison: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) versus Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keysight Technologies and Satellogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies $5.60 billion 4.23 $1.12 billion $6.30 21.14 Satellogic $6.81 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Keysight Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies 1 1 8 0 2.70 Satellogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keysight Technologies and Satellogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $173.30, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Keysight Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Keysight Technologies is more favorable than Satellogic.

Profitability

This table compares Keysight Technologies and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies 20.19% 30.56% 16.29% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Keysight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Keysight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Keysight Technologies beats Satellogic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment. The company's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification tools; and digital multimeters, function generators, frequency counters, data acquisition systems, audio analyzers, LCR meters, thermal imagers, source measure units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, and test executive software platforms, as well as various power supplies comprising AC/DC modular supplies and electronically programmable loads. This segment also provides printed-circuit-board-assembly testers, integrated circuit parametric testers, and sub-nano-meter positioning sub-assemblies; and test and measurement products and software. The company offers product support, technical support, and training and consulting services. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and manufacturer's representatives. Keysight Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

