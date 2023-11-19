Critical Contrast: NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) vs. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and NewRiver REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $242.83 million 8.43 $97.77 million $1.08 20.94 NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NewRiver REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.5% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Four Corners Property Trust and NewRiver REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 NewRiver REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than NewRiver REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and NewRiver REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 38.62% 7.85% 4.08% NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats NewRiver REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 14 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services. Our objective is to own and manage the most resilient retail portfolio in the UK, focused on retail parks, core shopping centres, and regeneration opportunities in order to deliver long-term attractive recurring income returns and capital growth for our shareholders. NewRiver has a Premium Listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NRR).

