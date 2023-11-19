Crosspoint Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Allogene Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 2,828,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

