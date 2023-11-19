Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Shares of CW stock opened at $210.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.09 and a 200 day moving average of $190.40. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $216.54.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

