CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

