Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

