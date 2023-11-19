DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $7.30 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00139773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002721 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.