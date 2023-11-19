Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $384.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.23. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Read Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.