DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $200.50 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00189554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011163 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

