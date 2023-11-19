Desjardins Cuts Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$2.70

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$3.15 to C$2.70 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALYA. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 price objective on Alithya Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

About Alithya Group

TSE ALYA opened at C$1.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

