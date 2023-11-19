Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.55

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.55 ($7.04) and traded as low as €6.26 ($6.73). Deutsche Pfandbriefbank shares last traded at €6.26 ($6.73), with a volume of 452,269 shares trading hands.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.05.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.

