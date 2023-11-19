Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DGII

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digi International has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $882 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $168,832.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $418,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $168,832.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Digi International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.