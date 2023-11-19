DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,596 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.08% of DigitalBridge Group worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.52 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

