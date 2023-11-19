Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,787 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Dril-Quip worth $45,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DRQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,781. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $771.44 million, a P/E ratio of -451.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.