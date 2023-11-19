Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.01. 3,340,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,019. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

