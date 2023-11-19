Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Boosted by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,548,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

