Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EVM opened at $8.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,335 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $853,870.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,622,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,062,055.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 225,088 shares of company stock worth $1,834,470.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund ( NYSE:EVM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

