Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 419,821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 110,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

